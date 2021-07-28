GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $50.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 1,409,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,498,238 shares valued at $53,161,160. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.