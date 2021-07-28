Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BG stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. 2,762,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

