Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 402,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,970. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

