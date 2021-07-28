reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $936,350.50 and approximately $3,996.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,449,792 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

