Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$65.47. 3,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.12. The stock has a market cap of C$735.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$59.13 and a one year high of C$86.28.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
