Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$65.47. 3,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.12. The stock has a market cap of C$735.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$59.13 and a one year high of C$86.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

