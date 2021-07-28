Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,814. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

