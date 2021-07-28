-$0.16 EPS Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 139,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,293. The firm has a market cap of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.39. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

