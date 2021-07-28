FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%.

FirstService stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.37. 37,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $189.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

