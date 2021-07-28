Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EHC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. 1,133,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.16. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
