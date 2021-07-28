DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.68 or 0.00757084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.