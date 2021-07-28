Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.32 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 59.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $42,138.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.