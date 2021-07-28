Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 3,639,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,527. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 315,020 shares worth $14,095,582. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

