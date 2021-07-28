UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UMBF traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 530,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

