$41.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post sales of $41.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $170.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $172.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MBWM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 27,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,760. The firm has a market cap of $508.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.