Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 64,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,242. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.