Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 69,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

