ModiHost Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $144,090.20 and approximately $17,373.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

