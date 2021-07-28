NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBSPF shares. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RBSPF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of -38.71.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

