Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

