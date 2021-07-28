Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 149,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

