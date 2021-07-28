Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

