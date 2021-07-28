John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.33. 215,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

