Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CJR.B stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,118. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.99.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

