Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.550-$19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. 490,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,869. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

