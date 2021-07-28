CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Shares of CSGP traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. 6,842,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,925. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.49.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

