TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 154,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,926. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

