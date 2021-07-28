888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 445.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).
888 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.
