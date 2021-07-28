Insider Buying: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Purchases 4,200 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. The stock had a trading volume of 947,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,837. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

