3,490 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 318,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

