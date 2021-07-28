$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.70 million to $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.62. 848,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,285. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

