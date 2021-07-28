Kush Finance (KSEED) Reaches Market Cap of $182,295.18

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC on major exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $182,295.18 and $71.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,205 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

