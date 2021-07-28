A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,890. The stock has a market cap of $965.15 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

