Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Target Price at €31.47

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.47 ($37.03).

A number of analysts recently commented on EVK shares. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

EVK stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.31 ($34.48). 354,925 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.73. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

