$566.90 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $566.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the highest is $580.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $349.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

