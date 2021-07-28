Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,625.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,442.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

