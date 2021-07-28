Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. 445,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.