Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE FTN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.36. 40,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,209. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

