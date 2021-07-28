Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of TSE FTN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.36. 40,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,209. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.