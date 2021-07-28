$932.02 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $932.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.50 million and the lowest is $889.00 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $17,517,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $13,518,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

