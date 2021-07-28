Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $24.67

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -204.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.