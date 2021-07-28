Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

ROK stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,214. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.08.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

