EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.760-$2.860 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 585,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

