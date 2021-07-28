Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TPB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. 268,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,688. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $980.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.