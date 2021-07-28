IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 1,049,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

