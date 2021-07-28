Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,791 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50.
Shares of TWST stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.06. 656,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $214.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
