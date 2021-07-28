Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.62-3.73 EPS.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 1,097,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,787. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

