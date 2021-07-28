Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells 4,488 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

