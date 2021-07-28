Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells 4,488 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
