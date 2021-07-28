Efraim Grinberg Sells 3,998 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

MOV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 70,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,055. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

