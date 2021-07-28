North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.383-$1.587 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $447.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

