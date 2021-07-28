Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $18.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.12 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,248,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.