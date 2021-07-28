Travala.com Hits Market Cap of $95.73 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $95.73 million and $2.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,592,868 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.